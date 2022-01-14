At least 108 civilians killed this year in Tigray airstrikes, says UN

At least 108 civilians have been killed so far in January in a series of airstrikes in the war-torn northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, the United Nations said Friday.

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva, "We are alarmed by the multiple, deeply disturbing reports we continue to receive of civilian casualties and destruction of civilian objects resulting from airstrikes in Ethiopia's Tigray region."

"At least 108 civilians have reportedly been killed and 75 others injured since the year began, as a result of air strikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force."