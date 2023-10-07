At least 1000 birds dead after collision with one building in a day

Locals in Chicago were befuddled after a strange phenomenon resulted in death of at least 1000 birds from colliding into a single building. Media reports said that the number of dead birds was so large that ground appeared 'carpetted'. Volunteers had a lot on their hands as bird carcasses were strewn within 1.5 miles of McCormick Place. It is the largest convention center in North America. The structure is largely covered with glass.

“It’s the tip of an iceberg but it’s it’s a huge, huge amount of birds we found both dead and injured,” said Annette Prince, director of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors as quoted by The Guardian. She added that this was the highest number of bird strikes reported by the group on the grounds of one building in a single day.

From late Wednesday, October 4 through early Thursday, October 5, an estimated 1.5 million birds were in air over Chicago metropolitan area. Carcases of birds like hermit thrush, American woodcocks, Tenessee warblers and more were found.

“Not every bird that hits the window is going to leave behind a body,” said Brendon Samuels as quoted by The Guardian. Samuels researches bird window collisions at University of Western Ontario.

“In fact, we often see birds collide with glass and they continue flying some distance away, seriously injured in ways that ultimately they won’t survive past a few hours,” Samuels added.

Deaths of birds in large numbers like this may occur when migration season is at its peak in spring and fall. Due to weather conditions like opposing wind, rain and and fog can make it tough for birds to find correct orientation. Light pollution in cities adds to their problems and may make them collide with structures.

“Anywhere you’ve got glass, you’re gonna have birds hitting the windows,” said Bryan Lenz of the American Bird Conservancy. He was quoted by The Guardian.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.