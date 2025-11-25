/At least 10 killed in Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, says Taliban

At least 10 people, including nine children, were killed following overnight Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday (Nov 25). Four civilians were also wounded in air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika.

“Last night, around 12 o'clock, Pakistani invading forces carried out a bombing on the home of a local resident… in the Mughalgay area of Gerbaz district in Khost province,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X. In the attack, nine children, five boys and four girls, and one woman were killed in Khost province.