Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /At least 10 killed in Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, says Taliban

At least 10 killed in Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, says Taliban

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Nov 25, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 08:35 IST
At least 10 killed in Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, says Taliban

At least 10 killed in Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, says Taliban

Story highlights

Four civilians were also wounded in air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika.

At least 10 people, including nine children, were killed following overnight Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan, the Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday (Nov 25). Four civilians were also wounded in air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika.

“Last night, around 12 o'clock, Pakistani invading forces carried out a bombing on the home of a local resident… in the Mughalgay area of Gerbaz district in Khost province,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on X. In the attack, nine children, five boys and four girls, and one woman were killed in Khost province.

(more details to follow)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics