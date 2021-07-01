At 112 years, Puerto Rico's Emilio Flores Marquez wins the title of 'World's oldest man'

At the age of 112 years, a Puerto Rican man has become the world’s oldest living person. As per a Guinness World Records, Emilio Flores Marquez is 112 years and 326 days old to be exact.

Born in 1908 in a town called Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan, Marquez was recently recognised and awarded the title by Guinness.

When asked about the secret behind his long life, Emilio or “Don Milo” as he is known to his friends, said it's as simple as living a compassionate life.

He said his father raised him with love, teaching him to love everyone else. Marquez added that his dad always taught him and his siblings to do good for others and that he believes “Christ lives in me."

Don Milo, who worked on his family’s sugarcane farm, only had about three years of formal schooling and is the second oldest of 11 siblings, the first-born son.

He has taken the title from Dumitru Comanescu, a Romanian man who died on 27 June 2021, aged 111 years and 219 days. He received recognition from Guinness a few weeks before his death. After his passing, Guinness received evidence that Emilio Flores Marquez was actually older than Comanescu by three months.

Talking about the record applications for the world’s oldest man, Craig Glenday, Editor in chief at Guinness World Records, said it is always an honour to celebrate remarkable human beings like these.

This year, Glenday said, they had the good fortune to process not just one but two applications for the title of world’s oldest man.

(With inputs from agencies)