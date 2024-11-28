California

It is Thanksgiving and astronauts aboard the International Space Station are all ready and roaring to celebrate. Four crew members from the ISS shared a video talking about their plans for the holiday. They would be gorging on some yummy food and just because they are in space that doesn't mean they won't have turkey.

Advertisment

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Don Pettit shared a Thanksgiving greeting with the people on Earth, while also sharing everything they would be having in their meal on the day.

Williams starts off the video by wishing people Happy Thanksgiving from the ISS.

"Greetings from the International Space Station. Our crew up here just wanted to say Happy Thanksgiving to all our friends and family who are down under and everyone supporting us," she says.

Advertisment

Nick takes over and talks about the grand tradition of sharing a meal on this day.

Happy #Thanksgiving from our crew to yours! Aboard the @Space_Station, NASA Expedition 72 crew members Suni Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Don Pettit shared their best wishes during the holiday season and the feast they plan to enjoy while in space! ? pic.twitter.com/MZlesRoZgf — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) November 27, 2024 ×

"And one of those things is having a Thanksgiving meal together. And so we are going to celebrate that tradition up here. Though our meal may look a little different," Nick says while handing over the mike to Don.

Advertisment

He then goes on to show everything the crew on the ISS would be eating on Thanksgiving.

"Here is a container of all the things we are going to enjoy on Thanksgiving. It is a feast. We've got Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Apple Spice, and Smoked Turkey. It's going to be delicious," he says.

Butch then talks about all the things the crew is thankful for, saying that in the professional sense, "there is no other place where you can lie on the ceiling, and this is one of them."

The crew ends the video by saying, "So from all of us here at the International Space Station...Happy Thanksgiving."

Butch and Williams have been on the space station since June. An eight-day trip has turned into a month-long journey due to the problems with the Boeing Starliner, their ride to space. The two are now expected to return home in February 2025.