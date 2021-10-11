AstraZeneca's new vaccine trial aims to treat severe COVID-19 symptoms

On Monday, the British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca announced positive results from a third phase trial aimed at treating symptoms of COVID-19.

According to AstraZeneca, the drug which is a combination of two antibodies created a statistically significant reduction in severe COVID-19 symptoms or death in non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

A total of 903 participants were involved in the trial, 90 per cent of whom were at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

As per the information available on the AstraZeneca website, an analysis of participants treated within five days of symptoms onset found that "AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe COVID-19 or death (from any cause) by 67%."

Final clinical trials or phase three trials are being conducted on the treatment, also known as AZD7442, to determine its safety and effectiveness.

"With continued cases of serious COVID-19 infections across the globe, there is a significant need for new therapies like AZD7442 that can be used to protect vulnerable populations ... and can also help prevent progression to severe disease," said Hugh Montgomery, the trial's principal investigator.

"These positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat this devastating pandemic." he added.

In Britain, AstraZeneca's separate Covid vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, contributed to the quick response to the Covid threat.

