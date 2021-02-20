AstraZeneca to manufacture COVID vaccine doses in Japan for 40 million people

AstraZeneca is going to manufacture in Japan COVID vaccine doses enough for 40 million people, said executive director of the Japanese arm of the firm. The company told NHK that AstraZeneca had signed contract with Japan to provide it doses for 60 million people.

The doses for 40 million people will be produced at JCR Pharmaceuticals company in the prefecture of Hyogo.

The vaccination campaign in Japan started on February 17. Pfizer remains the only authorized vaccine against the coronavirus in Japan. AstraZeneca submitted documents for the registration in Japan on February 17.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 110.68 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.45 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. Japan has confirmed more than 422,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,300 fatalities.

