'Ask Zelensky': UAE president gives vexed response to Netanyahu asking for aid money

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) has reportedly rebuffed a request by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pay "unemployment" stipends to Palestinian workers from the occupied West Bank. Tel Aviv has barred these workers from entering its territory after the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas.

According to an Axios report quoting unnamed sources, after Netanyahu put forth the request, a sarcastic MBZ told Bibi: "Ask Zelensky for money."

The publication claimed that MBZ was referring to the foreign aid that Ukraine was getting due to the war with Russia that could be used to pay for the workers.

Notably, immediately after the Hamas attack, the Netanyahu administration announced a closure on the occupied West Bank, citing security reasons. The immediate repercussion was that more than 100,000 Palestinians who worked in Israel but lived in West Bank before the war, could not enter Tel Aviv.

Since then, the majority of Palestinians have been unemployed as the war continues without a break.

According to reports, MBZ was willing to help Netanyahu but the abrupt request to pay the Palestinian workers startled him, leading to the vexed response.

“The notion that Arab countries will come in to rebuild and pay the bill for what’s currently happening is wishful thinking,” an official from the UAE told Axios.

Notably, Israel has informed several Arab states, including Egypt, Jordan and the UAE, that it wants a buffer zone in the Gaza Strip once its conflict with Hamas ends. However, the UAE has said publically that it won't pay for the rebuilding of Gaza unless the US-led two-state solution peace process is renewed.

UAE calls for ceasefire

The UAE and Israeli bilateral relations were forged in 2020 after the signing of the Abraham Accords. As a result, since the beginning of the war, UAE has repeatedly urged Israel for a humanitarian ceasefire, whilst also condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas and bombardment by Israeli forces.

UAE has also warned against a risk of regional spillover if the war between Israel-Hamas continues into the new year.

"As we continue working to stop this war, we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point," said Noura Al Kaabi, a minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Despite the insistence by the Gulf regional power, Tel Aviv and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have made it clear that the war would only end with the elimination of Hamas.

"We won't stop fighting until we've achieved all the objectives we've set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza," Netanyahu said last month.

The war has entered its fourth month and there is no indication that there will be a ceasefire in the immediate future.