/Asia’s monsoon apocalypse: Over 900 dead, hundreds missing across Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand | Cyclone Ditwah

As South and South East Asia face one of their deadliest weeks of weather destruction in years, the death toll from the floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains and a tropical storm has killed more than 900 people across Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand, according to reports. Hundreds are still missing as rescue crews struggle to reach communities cut off by collapsed bridges, blocked roads and rising water.

Sri Lanka death toll

In Sri Lanka, on Sunday, authorities said that at least 334 people are dead after Cyclone Ditwah swept across the island. Colombo’s low-lying neighbourhoods, said authorities. Nearly 150,000 people have been displaced by the worst natural disaster to hit the island in nearly two decades.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency and appealed for global support. He promised to rebuild, saying, "We are facing the largest and most challenging natural disaster in our history." In an address to the nation, he added, "Certainly, we will build a better nation than what existed before."

Indonesia toll

Across the sea in Indonesia, the damage is just as immense. More than 442 people are confirmed dead, 402 remain missing, and large parts of Sumatra are still unreachable. Survivors describe water rising through homes in minutes, leaving families with no time to gather anything beyond the clothes they wore while fleeing. Talking to Reuters, one woman identified as Afrianti said, "The water just rose up into the house, and we were afraid, so we fled. Then we came back on Friday, and the house was gone, destroyed."

With at least two areas of Sumatra island still unreachable on Sunday, authorities said two warships have been sent from Jakarta to deliver aid to the worst-hit zones. Videos online show residents wading waist-deep through black water to reach supplies inside damaged convenience stores. Talking to AP, police spokesperson Ferry Walintukan said there were reports of people breaking into shops on Saturday evening. "The looting happened before logistical aid arrived," he said, adding they "didn’t know that aid would come and were worried they would starve."

Thailand toll