As United States watches, Pakistan PM Imran Khan 'excited' to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Russia on Wednesday (February 23) for a two-day official visit amid the heightened Russia-Ukraine crisis, as the United States watches the visit.

When he landed in Moscow, Khan said, "What a time I have come, so much excitement. So excited on coming to Moscow. Saw President Ali meeting President Putin on television. Look forward to my meeting tomorrow."

The crucial visit is the first by a Pakistani premier in over two decades during which he will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reset the bilateral ties and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

The visit has become significant from a global perspective as it has come when the Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating with the passing of each day.

The meeting will take place hours after US President Joe Biden and other Western governments imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia for sending its military into parts of eastern Ukraine.

While commenting on Imran Khan's visit, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told during a media briefing that "we are certainly aware of the trip".

Price said, "We are certainly aware of the trip and we believe it's the responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine."

Imran Khan's Russia visit

During the visit, Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, the bilateral summit between Prime Minister Khan and President Putin will be the highlight of the visit.

The FO said, "During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation."

"They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," it added.

It said the visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

In a tweet, the Russian Foreign Office said that President Putin and Prime Minister Khan will hold talks in Moscow on Thursday.

