As Pakistan, China grow closer, study recommends US should mend ties with Islamabad

The key to countering Pakistan's growing reliance on China as per a study group lies in United States' continuing engagement with the south Asian nation.

The group which was composed of scholars and former US ambassadors to Pakistan Ryan Crocker, Cameron Munter and Robin Raphel, along with Pakistan's former ambassador in Washington Husain Haqqani, said that investment and climate cooperation are key to the engagement.

Referring to distrust over Afghanistan the group said "Instead of allowing existing differences to define the partnership, it may be time to recognise that both sides need to understand the other's interests so that they can then find a way to work on areas of mutual concern."

The United States and Pakistan as per AFP were allies throughout the Cold War, however, American authorities lost patience with Islamabad because they believed the government there was secretly aiding the Taliban in Afghanistan.

As per the group, the US in the past had linked the Pakistan relationship to Afghanistan or Islamabad's historic rival India, but it should now avoid looking at it through the lens of China.

Instead, it added, by promoting investment from US businesses and others, the US may "help build Pakistan's capacity for transparency and compliance" with regard to Chinese loans and lessen Pakistan's reliance on China.

Pakistan in recent times has forged a close relationship with China, which along with being the world's second-largest economy is seen as Washington's key competitor. It also echoed fears that Beijing may saddle Pakistan which is facing an economic crisis with debt.

"While Pakistan and the US often fail to see eye-to-eye when it comes to Afghanistan, China, or India, they do share mutual interests in seeking stability in the region, combatting the problem of extremism and averting armed conflict in nuclear South Asia," it added.

