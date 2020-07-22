As new cold war brews, US takes three big steps to target China

A new cold war is brewing between the United States and China. The two arch-rivals are out to get each other. Xi Jinping wants to beat America and Donald Trump wants to single out China. The powerplay is on and the United States has made three huge moves to target the Chinese - military posturing, consulate battles and going after Chinese hackers

The United States has been equipping and positioning its forces across Asia. US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper outlined the plan. The US has been sending navy ships to Asia and is selling arms to Taiwan. America has been creating and arming an alliance on the high seas even as Chinese ships have been active in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

Esper said activities by China has been destabilising the entire region and America wishes to counter it. A key part of America's strategy will be India. The US Secretary of Defence brought up the recent naval exercise off the coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands. Esper said such exercises are an effort to project power.

America on Wednesday ordered China to shut down its consulate in Houston within 72 hours because US officials believe the diplomatic outpost was being used for spying for expanding Chinese influence in America.

Washington has not shared the specifics but it has constantly accused China of attempts to steal commercial and military secrets, a charge that China continues to deny.

This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.

Chinese diplomats were reportedly seen dumping paper into flaming barrels hours after the Trump administration asked China to close this consulate. As for the consulate, China has sovereignty over it. According to international rules, no one can enter or leave without China’s permission technically, not even Americans.

America has made accused China of spying. US Investigators said that it is not just Chinese missions that snoop, they say China has hired hackers. They're stealing coronavirus vaccine research not just in America but around the world.

The US has also charged two former electrical engineering students for allegedly being private hackers. They reportedly worked for money and also received support from Chinese intelligence agents. Two firms in the US were allegedly targeted - a biotech firm in Massachusetts that was researching possible cures for the Wuhan virus and a Maryland company which was researching the virus.