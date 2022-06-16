As monkeypox cases rise in US, CDC issues new guidance

Amid rise in monkeypox cases in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) released new guidance on how to identify the virus.

The CDC informed that there were at least 72 reported cases of the monkeypox across 18 states in the United States last month with 19 cases confirmed this month.

What are the new CDC guidance?

The US health agency advised citizens on epidemiologic risk factors asserting that rashes initially considered characteristic of more common infections should be carefully evaluated.

The epidemiologic classification included within 21 days of illness, the person should report having contact with a person with similar rashes appearing or had close or intimate in-person contact.

The person should also report if contact had been made with dead or live wild animal which might be part of African endemic species.

What are the typical symptoms?

The guideline said all patients diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States had experienced rashes which had begun in mucosal areas that is genital, perianal and oral mucosa.

Patients also displayed anorectal pain, tenesmus and rectal bleeding. The CDC said it could be similar to syphilis, herpes and advised clinicians to perform skin, anal, vaginal and oral examinations.

Key recommendations:

The US health agency advised people who displayed symptoms to self-quarantine and allow the agency to collect lesion swabs for testing.

It added that contact tracing should be undertaken once the virus has been identified with contacts to be monitored for 21 days.

