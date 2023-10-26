As IDF mulls ground operation in Gaza, here is what post-war scenario might look like

Early Wednesday (Oct 25), Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the Israeli military was preparing for a ground operation in Gaza. Media reports also suggested that the Jewish nation has delayed its operation following the USA’s demand.

The US said it was rushing to reinforce Israel and its strategic sites across West Asia as it braces for a wider conflict.

So, let’s understand how things could turn out once the Israeli forces get the green light.

Three-phase operation

The IDF is planning a three-phase operation in the Gaza Strip. In the first phase, which is already going on, intense air bombardment and aerial assault are being employed to destroy Hamas’ infrastructure and neutralise terrorists. In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.



IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.



The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023 × In the second phase, any remaining resistance within Gaza would be wiped off. And in the final phase, the IDF may look forward to creating a buffer zone around Gaza, leaving it totally dependent on the international community for essentials.

IDF is expected to pound Gaza with US-made GBU-28 “bunker-busting” bombs to hit the tunnel infrastructure.

The ground operation will surely result in the destruction of several Gazan districts and civilian casualties in thousands.

Will Israel occupy Gaza?

According to media reports, the political establishment in Israel is vehemently against the idea of occupying the Gaza Strip.

“One thing that the Israeli political establishment seems to be firmly united against is the notion of occupying the Gaza Strip or reoccupying it,” said Samuel Ramani, associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, as cited by CNBC.

The other dilemma for the Israeli leadership would be: Who to replace Hamas with if it actually aims to wipe the militant organisation off Gaza’s map.

“But the big question is when you remove the Hamas leadership, what exactly do you replace it with? Do you replace it with the Palestinian Authority, which has extremely low levels of popularity in the Gaza Strip,” Ramani asks.

The PA might not be willing to fill the void as it would make it look like it is collaborating with the Israeli leadership.

How will the conflict end?

The ground operation will surely lead to a sharp rise in civilian causalities but according to the Israeli military sources, only a full surrender by Hamas could bring an end to the conflict.

Watch: US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security Council × “The aim here is to totally dismantle Hamas from its military capabilities. If that can be done from the air, and with standoff measures, with very limited exposure to our troops and less damage on the ground, that would be great,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus told ABC Radio Melbourne.