As fate of stray dogs hangs in balance in India, this AI robot dog in Mexico teaches kindness

He walks, he talks, he runs and he plays. He's “Waldog,” an AI-powered robot that is making the rounds in the northern city of Monterrey, Mexico to raise awareness about animal abuse and welfare. With a metallic, friendly voice, Waldog is about the size of a beagle and initiates conversations with children and adults about animal rights.

"Hi, I'm Waldog, and I'm here to give a voice to those who don't have one, the animals who live on the streets," he told one group of laughing residents in the low-income neighborhood of Santa Catarina in Monterrey on August 8.

Waldog told them his job is to “raise awareness” about animal treatment.

Federal Senator Waldo Fernandez of Monterrey told Reuters that he paid $4,084 for Waldog with his own money and named the pet after himself. Waldog needs adult accompaniment and is operated by a remote control.

Fernandez, a self-professed animal activist, said Waldog seeks to encourage kindness and responsibility toward animals and humans alike. But it will also serve a practical purpose, Fernandez said in an Instagram post: Waldog will flag trash on the street, potholes and register fellow street dogs.

Robot dogs have also been used in search and rescue missions following natural disasters. US authorities are also working on developing robot dogs for patrol along the US-Mexico border.