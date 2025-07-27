/As Donald Trump plays golf amid his Scotland visit, protesters take to streets—Know why people are demonstrating against him?

Several people took to the streets of Aberdeen and Edinburgh to protest against US President Donald Trump on his five-day visit to Scotland on Saturday. In response, heavy security was also deployed following the protest while Trump played golf where he owns a golf resort.

Suspecting any potential risks, including terrorism-related threats, a heavy police presence was also maintained outside the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire. In response, the Scottish police demanded support from other parts of Britain to heighten security, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting Sky News.

Why protest against US President Donald Trump?

Several protesters, while demonstrating against Trump, raised concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to local STV News.

A member of the “Scotland Against Trump” alliance, Kirsty Haigh, told local media that protesters from across Britain had united against Trump for his “politics of division.” She also lashed out at Donald Trump for using Scotland as a safe haven to “cleanse his image.”

According to a report by the US-based independent media NPR, among the demonstrators assembled in Edinburgh was a relative of the American president, identified as Janet MacLeod-Trotter, who held a sign that read "MacLeods against Trump." She added that Donald Trump was "misusing his heritage." "A lot of Macleods are very upset with the way he's conducting all sorts of international and national issues," she added.

Louise Brown, a protestor, joined the rally dressed as a Handmaid, a nod to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, to symbolise her criticism of the US president’s alleged stance on women’s rights. She said she had travelled from Newcastle to Edinburgh to protest what she described as his undermining of women's rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and immigration rights, and “There’s too much to list,” as per the Independent.

Hence, Donald Trump’s policy on Gaza, international trade, and his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have sparked questions during his visit to Scotland.