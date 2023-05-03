ugc_banner

Artificial Intelligence a threat to journalism: Press Freedom Index report

New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: May 04, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Artificial Intelligence emerged as one of the major threats to journalism in the latest Press Freedom Index report Photograph:(Reuters)

Press Freedom Index report: Technological advances of humanity such as Artificial Intelligence have been cited as one of the threats to present-day journalism. 

Artificial Intelligence has been cited as one of the threats to present-day journalism. Artificial Intelligence has entered among related threats such as disinformation and propaganda.

Artificial intelligence was "wreaking further havoc on the media world", the report said, with AI tools "digesting content and regurgitating it in the form of syntheses that flout the principles of rigour and reliability".

The World Press Freedom Index, released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), found 31 countries in a "very serious situation". 

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) was founded by former French journalist-turned-politician Robert Ménard, also a self-described "authoritarian mayor" during his career as politician in France when he was elected the mayor of Béziers.

Ménard, who was the Director-General of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for nearly three decades (1985-2012), has been a supporter of white-supermacist 'Great Replacement Theory' which purports that "Jews and globalists" seek to replace whites with Muslims from West Asia.

The United Nations says about 85 per cent of world's population lives in the countries where media freedom has declined in the past five years.

RSF's latest report on Artificial Intelligence

Meanwhile, the RSF's latest report said that the technological advances in a globalised world are letting governments and political actors to distort reality and fake content is easier to publish than ever before.

"The difference is being blurred between true and false, real and artificial, facts and artifices, jeopardising the right to information," the report said. 

"The unprecedented ability to tamper with content is being used to undermine those who embody quality journalism and weaken journalism itself."

 

