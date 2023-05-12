Around 200,000 people have fled Sudan till now, says UN

The United Nations said on Friday that about 200,000 people have by now fled Sudan to escape the violence. The agency also warned that a factory producing life-saving treatments for malnourished children had burned down.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety," UN refugee agency spokeswoman Olga Sarrado told reporters in Geneva.

Violence erupted in Sudan in mid-April.

The UN's migration agency said earlier this week that 700,000 more people have also been displaced within the country.

More than 750 people have been killed in violence which has gone on for nearly a month. Two sides have signed the agreement on Thursday during talks in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians, no deal on ceasefire

They have not yet agreed to a ceasefire in the thorny talks, but they did vow to protect civilians and committed to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance.

UN's Sudan envoy, Volker Perthes, said the agreement was important since it marked "a mutual commitment", even if it was only to adhere to international laws they should have been following anyway.

"I think it is a first step, it is an important first step," he told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan, hailing in particular that the sides had committed "continue talks" under US and Saudi mediation.

"We expect these talks on ceasefire to start off again from today or from tomorrow."

Immediate improvement in situation appears unlikely however. Two forces exchanged fire in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday.

UNICEF has warned that a factory in the Sudanese capital, which was producing therapeutic food to combat malnourishment had burned down. The agency has said that this has destroyed life-saving treatment for 14,500 children.

"This is the darkest, most distinct illustration to date of how this conflict threatens the lives of children through multiple means," UNICEF spokesman James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

Children are also heavily represented among those who are fleeing Sudan.

Olga Sarrado said that for neighbouring Chad, some 30,000 refugees had arrived in recent days. This has brought total number to 60,000. This represents those who have arrived in Sudan in just recent weeks.

"Almost 90 per cent of refugees are children and women, including many pregnant women," she said.

A full 20 per cent of children between the ages of six months and five years had been found to be acutely malnourished.

In all the countries people are fleeing to, "the humanitarian response is challenging and costly," Sarrado said.

(With inputs from agencies)

