Around 1 million women at risk of facing harm due to gambling in UK, says study

If a study is to be believed, around a million women in the UK are at risk of facing harm due to gambling.

The traffic to online casino and bingo sites, which are popular among women, peaks around winter months, the study has found.

Although addiction to gambling is generally found in men, the number of women, who have been seeking treatment for it seems to have doubled in last five years. The number has gone up from 1,134 in 2015-16 to 2,423 in 2020-21.

Majority of the women do not seek treatment due to stigma and embarrassment, as per the gambling charity GambleAware.

Women many a time avoid seeking help even after being more likely than men to report the difficulties related to mental health caused by gambling, like stress or anxiety, GambleAware found.

Around one million women in the UK are highly likely to be at risk of suffering harm due to gambling, as per a study, which GambleAware will publish later this year.

The danger will increase during acute winters.

The visits to gambling websites, such as online bingo, by females rise by 29% from December to March, the charity said.

