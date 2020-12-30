Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Argentina has become one of only a handful of South American nations to legalise abortion, after hours of debate in the Senate.

Thousands of pro-choice activists cheered Wednesday in the streets of the capital after the Senate approved the bill 38 to 29, with one abstention.

Earlier in the day, both pro-choice and anti-abortion -- gathered outside Buenos Aires' parliament despite coronavirus fears.

South America has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. In Argentina, terminations are currently allowed in only two instances: rape, and danger to the mother's life.

The landmark law would legalise voluntary abortions at up to 14 weeks.

The highly-anticipated session was opened Tuesday by Senate president Cristina Kirchner, who is also Argentina's vice-president.

Kirchner, a former two-term president, said there were 67 of the 72 senators present when the session opened either in person or by video link.

The bill was proposed by President Alberto Fernandez and passed the Chamber of Deputies on December 11, despite fierce opposition from the Catholic Church and evangelical Christians.

Pro-choice activists have campaigned for years to change the abortion laws that date from 1921, adopting a green scarf as their symbol.

Earlier on Wednesday Pope Francis, who is Argentine, tweeted: "The son of God was born discarded to tell us that every person discarded is a child of God."

