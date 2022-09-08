Argentina: Man, his girlfriend 'planned' attack on vice president Cristina Kirchner

Fernando Sabag Montiel, the alleged attacker accused of trying to shoot Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner at point-blank range last week, apparently planned the attack with his girlfriend. Kirchner is the former president and current vice president.

The shocking new development in the investigation came after the preliminary charges were filed by a judge, the local media reported Wednesday (September 7).

According to the Telam news agency, Judge Maria Eugenia Capuchetti said in an indictment that the alleged shooter and his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, are both in custody.

They are accused of trying to assassinate Kirchner "with planning and prior agreement".

The assassination attempt had happened when Kirchner was mingling with supporters outside her home last Thursday night. The 69-year-old survived the horrible attack when a gun brandished by Sabag Montiel failed to fire.

Immediately after the attack, he was taken into custody and a video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms.

Here's what we know about the girlfriend of Sabag Montiel

Sabag Montiel has not revealed his motivation behind the attack. The 35-year-old is a Brazilian national who has been living in Argentina since his youth.

Meanwhile, his 23-year-old girlfriend was arrested Sunday night in a Buenos Aires train station.

In the aftermath of the attack, she said in a television interview that she had not seen Sabag Montiel for two days.

However, according to judicial sources cited by the local media, analysis of video surveillance images has since shown that they were both at the scene of the attack that evening.

