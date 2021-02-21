Are you angry? Go break things in this 'rage room' here

We are all angry. Things from 'why didn't I say this clever thing during that fight that day' to 'why am I not getting to go on that vacation' make us crazy mad. Soon, one thing leads to another (the bad sort!) and all that anger and frustration spills into other areas of life. You know the rest.

It helps if you get professional help in time because beating someone up just to vent anger is simply not an option.

Better option is to go inside this room and break things. Everyone is doing it. People are breaking old television with huge hammers. There are computers and printers to break as well. All this happens in a "rage room" that allows you safe space to vent your anger.

So here's how it works.

People are given protective suits and helmets. They are asked to write their issues on a wall. People scribble things like 'work, 'corruption' etc. These words then become targets of their anger. There are things in the room that you can break to your heart's content.

You can take this experience by paying USD 4.64

The 'rage room' has been opened in a warehouse on the outskirts of Sau Paulo in Brazil.

Forty-two-year-old Vanderlei Rodrigues, who opened the business a month ago in Cidade Tiradentes, said he has received a fair number of customers wanting to vent, especially during the pandemic.

"I think it was the best moment to be able to set this up here in Cidade Tiradentes, related to everything that people are going through, a lot of anxiety, stress."

Alexandre de Carvalho, 40, who works in advertising and drives two hours back and forth to work, said with worries about health due to the pandemic, "it's great to come here and release some adrenaline and pent-up feelings."

For Luciana Holanda, 35, who is an unemployed mother of two daughters, she said she prefers to vent her frustration inside the "Rage Room."

"With all this accumulated stress, being a mother, having children and not being able to work ... it is very good to be able to release some stress and vent."

"I am not going to vent my frustrations on my daughters or on anyone, so I really prefer to break things, I love it."

(With Reuters inputs)