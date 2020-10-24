Arce secures presidential election win, Bolivia confims

Bolivia's electoral tribunal on Friday confirmed leftist Luis Arce's landslide victory.

With all ballots now counted, Arce finished with 55 per cent of the vote -- he won with no need for a run-off.

"It is with much humility that we receive this mandate," Arce said on his Twitter account.

"Now our great challenge is to rebuild the country, to recover stability and hope."

Exit polls late on Sunday showed Arce was heading for a huge win.

Centrist former president Carlos Mesa conceded defeat on Monday. He polled just under 29 per cent, with right-wing conservative Luis Fernando Camacho taking 14 per cent.

Arce had served as finance and economy minister under exiled former president Evo Morales.

Electoral Tribunal president Salvador Romero said Arce and the newly elected Congress would assume their functions in the first half of November.

The result marks a return to power for Arce's Movement for Socialism party just under a year after Morales resigned and fled Bolivia following weeks of protests over his controversial reelection.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, served for almost 14 years but last year stood for -- and initially won -- an unconstitutional fourth consecutive term.

Bolivia's constitution limits a president to two successive terms.