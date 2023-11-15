APEC Summit: China’s Xi arrives in US to meet Biden: Here are seven key focus areas

Chinese President arrived in the US Tuesday evening (Nov 14) ahead of the much-anticipated summit with President Joe Biden and the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting currently underway in California’s San Francisco.

This is Xi Jinping’s first visit to the US in six years, as both nations struggle to navigate the strained ties.

The two leaders will meet on Wednesday (Nov 15) on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with issues like trade, Taiwan and the Middle East crisis expected to be on the top of the agenda.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement the leaders would discuss the “continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication” and how they “can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community.”

7 key focus areas

Biden-Xi equation: The two leaders are meeting only for the second time since Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Xi's last visit to the United States dates back to 2017 during Donald Trump's presidency. It would be interesting to see how the two leaders get along with each other, especially when the ties are at a historic low between the world’s two biggest economies.

Taiwan: Elections are due in Taiwan in 2014, and China would seek assurances from Washington DC against bolstering anti-China players in the fray. Biden has expressed strong support for Taiwan’s independence over the last few years, triggering concerns in China.

Indo-Pacific: As China grows concerned about the USA’s increased involvement in the Indo-Pacific region, including the South China Sea, Beijing is expected to deliver a strong message to the US regarding its security commitments.

Fentanyl menace: Washington is pursuing tangible outcomes, including the restoration of military ties and efforts to combat the trade of fentanyl, a harmful synthetic opioid in the US. Resolving the fentanyl issue may involve lifting human rights sanctions on China's police forensic institute.

High-tech chips: In reciprocation, China seeks to alleviate tariffs and export controls on advanced semiconductors. The leaders may also explore opportunities to enhance commercial flights and potentially ease visa restrictions for journalists, fostering mutual benefits.

World issues: Anticipated topics range from global concerns, including conflicts in the Middle East and Russia's actions in Ukraine, to North Korea's connections with Russia, issues related to Taiwan, human rights, artificial intelligence, and trade relations.

Watch: Xi Jinping - Joe Biden to meet this week × Climate: The two nations have agreed to revive a bilateral working group on climate and work together on issues like methane, plastic pollution and energy transition, as per a joint statement released by the countries' top climate envoys, John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua early Wednesday.