Anti-lockdown protesters scuffle with police in London

Anti-lockdown protesters scuffled with police in London on Saturday (March 20). Hundreds of protesters were stopped by police as they marched in streets. Demostrators descended in central London despite a police warning. There were no face masks, social distancing rules were flouted.

Under England's coronavirus rules, it is unlawful for groups to gather for protests and police warned people on Saturday not to head to central London for planned demonstrations.

Police said that a significant operation will be in place in London to engage with people breaching COVID-19 regulations, adding that any protesters will be encouraged to return home or could face fines or arrest.

More than 60 British lawmakers have written to Priti Patel, the interior minister, and have called for the protests to be allowed in England during the lockdown. This came after police used heavy-handed tactics on March 13 to break a vigil for Sarah Everard. A police officer has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Further protests followed, fuelled by anger over government plans to tighten the law on demonstrations.

(With Reuters inputs)