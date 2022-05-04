Anti-abortion, 'Pro-life Spider-Man', climbs 60-Storey tower in San Francisco

An anti-abortion activist calling himself 'pro-life Sprider-Man' was detained by San Francisco police after he climbed a 60-storey tower in the city.

His Instagram account identifies him as Maison Deschamps. The self-proclaimed 'pro-life Spider-Man' even posted an Instagra story mid-climb on the tower, said Fox Business.

"I am here at the Salesforce tower... It`s going alright," the man could be heard saying in the Instagram story posted.

"It`s all going good, just wish I had a little water," he said in another story posted on Instagram, adding, "I just got to troop it out, everything is going good though."

"It`s not like that hard," the man said in a subsequent post, commenting on his climb.

San Francisco fire department responded to the incident by deploying its personnel for the rescue of the climber and said that the person was putting the lives of firefighters and the public safety at risk.

"San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action," the fire department said in a tweet.

About an hour later, the fire department issued an update saying that the issue has been resolved and the concerned person is in the custody of the San Francisco police.

The issue of right of abortion has come to the fore in the US as a leak of US Supreme Court draft suggested that the judges were in favour of overturning the historic Roe vs Wade judgment. If the judgment is overturned it will be up to states to decide about access to abortion. People in many conservative states in the US are opposed to liberal access to abortion.

(With inputs from agencies)

