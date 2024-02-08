Anti-abortion activist arrested after climbing to top of Las Vegas Sphere

A man who scaled the top of the Sphere in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning has been placed under police custody, authorities said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan police received a call about the climber around 10 a.m.

"We are responding to reports of an individual scaling a building near the 200 block of Sands Avenue. Please avoid the area due to emergency vehicles responding," the police department said in a statement. The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. Human (on top) for scale.pic.twitter.com/Ckjz3t1JdR — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 8, 2024

The man could be seen on the top of the more than 300-foot-tall entertainment structure, which opened at the end of September 2023.

According to sources the individual is 24-year-old Maison DesChamps and live-streamed his ascent. Soon after the incident, his account was removed. DesChamps, a well-known pro-life campaigner, goes by the moniker Pro-Life Spider-Man.

Immediately after the act, he was charged with conspiracy to destroy real or personal property and destroying someone else's property after his arrest on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to the local authorities for their support in this matter,” a spokesperson for Sphere Entertainment Co. said in a statement.

Earlier, Des Champs posted a photo reading ‘abortion is murder’ on his Instagram and tagged the NFL’s official account.

It may be mentioned here that Las Vegas is set to host Super Bowl LVIII in just a few days.

Des Champs has previously made such climbs before, climbing Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower in June 2022 and Chicago’s Accenture Tower in October. In both cases, Des Champs was taken into custody.