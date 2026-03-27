/Anthropic vs Pentagon: Judge blocks designation of AI firm as ‘supply chain risk’. It's 1–0, for now

A federal judge in the US has temporarily blocked the Pentagon's ‘supply chain risk’ designation against Anthropic, the AI firm, whose Claude model was reportedly used in the first days of the Iran war for purposes including target determination for US forces. In the 43-page ruling, US District Judge Rita Lin sided with Anthropic, also halting President Donald Trump’s directive to cut all federal contracts with the company.

Anthropic vs Pentagon: What the court ruling said

Terming the Trump administration's actions ‘classic First Amendment retaliation,’ Judge Lin wrote in the ruling: “These broad measures do not appear to be directed at the government’s stated national security interests.”

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“If the concern is the integrity of the operational chain of command, the Department of War could just stop using Claude… Instead, these measures appear designed to punish Anthropic,” the judge said.

Anthropic versus Pentagon: How did they reach here?

The dispute centres around the Pentagon’s insistence on using Anthropic’s Claude model for “all lawful uses,” including some potential military applications that Anthropic vehemently resisted.

These included the use of its AI in fully autonomous lethal weapons and mass surveillance of Americans. Anthropic argued, as did its CEO Dario Amodei, that this stance is a “protected viewpoint” of the company.

Judge Lin supported Anthropic's argument, stating, “Nothing in the governing statute supports the Orwellian notion that an American company may be branded a potential adversary… for expressing disagreement with the government.”

Lin also found Anthropic likely to succeed on claims that its due process rights were violated and that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth failed to follow due process.

It is not over yet for Anthropic

The ruling has been paused for one week so that the Trump administration can appeal to the US Court of Appeals. The court ruling blocks sweeping restrictions such as banning federal contracts and limiting partnerships for Anthropic. However, it does not prevent the Pentagon from discontinuing use of Claude or selecting alternative AI vendors.

Many tech companies had supported Anthropic’s challenge to the Pentagon. A spokesperson for Anthropic said the firm is “grateful” and remains focused on ensuring “safe, reliable AI” for Americans.

However, it may be difficult for the company to make a comeback to government contracts. The Department of Health and Human Services and the General Services Administration, for instance, had already removed Anthropic products following earlier directives.

Why the Anthropic ruling matters: A question of First Amendment, national security, and AI policy

The case is being seen as a litmus test for issues at the crossroads of the First Amendment, national security, and AI policy. The Pentagon’s “supply chain risk” designation is typically reserved for foreign adversaries, making its application to a US-based firm unusual. As AI systems like Claude become increasingly powerful, debates have intensified about their use in military operations, surveillance, and public sector deployment. The ruling is a significant development in the ongoing clash between the artificial intelligence-led tech industry and the government over AI regulation, national security, and constitutional rights.