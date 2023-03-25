Another wave of rockets strike US base in Syria in response to retaliatory attacks

Another US base in Syria came under heavy attack from Iran-backed forces, a day after Washington launched retaliatory attacks.

On Friday morning, multiple rockets struck the Green Village base, located in the Al-Omar gas field of northeastern Syria.

Major John Moore, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said no casualties were reported, though a US service member was wounded.

Pentagon says that the drone strikes are being carried out by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It came a day after the US launched retaliatory strikes on Thursday night against Iranian-backed fighters after a drone strike killed a US contractor and injured five American service members along with another contractor earlier that day.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who was on a visit to Canada, warned Iran on Friday that the United States would "act forcefully" to protect Americans.

Prepared to act 'forcefully': Biden's message for Tehran as U.S & Iran trade strikes in Syria

“Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," Biden told reporters during a visit to Canada, according to Reuters news agency.

When asked whether there should be a higher cost for Iran, Biden replied, "We’re not going to stop."

According to Iran's state Press TV, no Iranians had been killed in Washington’s retaliatory attacks, saying the target was not an Iran-aligned military post, but that a rural development centre and a grain centre near a military airport had been hit.

According to reports, there are around 900 American troops currently stationed in eastern Syria to train and assist allied fighters in a conflict against the US-designated terrorist group ISIS.

They were first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces.

(With inputs from agencies)