/'Another TikTok?': China's answer to YouTube goes global

Bilibili relaunched its international app this week, and disclosed plans for an English-language website and a global creator push. The Chinese platform, long described as China's answer to YouTube, has 376 million monthly active users.

It is hiring community managers in Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Istanbul and Tokyo.

There is no Indian city on that list, and that absence is the most informative thing about the launch.

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What Has Actually Launched

The revamped international app is live on Google Play, with an iOS version expected to follow and an English-language website described as coming soon.

The most consequential change is not the app itself but the sign-up. The international version has dropped identity verification. Overseas users previously had to supply passport or identity documents to register on the main Chinese platform, a requirement that made casual international use effectively impossible.

Removing it converts Bilibili from a walled Chinese service that foreigners could visit into a platform anyone can join in under a minute. That is the difference between a curiosity and a competitor.

The company is also building AI-powered content moderation, according to a Singapore-based job listing — a necessary step for a platform about to operate across jurisdictions with incompatible rules on speech. Bilibili declined to comment on its plans.

Why This Is Not Another TikTok, Exactly

The comparison is natural but imprecise, and the imprecision matters.

TikTok's international product was built separately from Douyin, its Chinese sibling, specifically for foreign markets. Bilibili is extending its existing platform outward rather than building a new one, which means the content library, the creator base and the culture arriving in these markets are the ones that grew up inside China.

The format is different too. Douyin and Kuaishou are short-form. Bilibili is long-form — closer to YouTube than to TikTok in what it actually does, built around extended video, animation, gaming content and a dense community culture that includes on-screen scrolling comments.

That makes it a more direct threat to YouTube than TikTok ever was, and a harder product to regulate by analogy. The concerns raised about TikTok concerned recommendation algorithms shaping a short-form feed. A long-form platform raises the older and less settled questions about hosted content, moderation standards and which jurisdiction's rules apply.

The Market That Is Missing

India is the largest video-consuming market on earth by users, and the largest one where YouTube's position has never been seriously contested.

It is also the market that has already answered this question.

On June 29, 2020, India banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese-owned applications, days after a clash on the Himalayan border in which twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. The stated ground was data security. More than 500 Chinese apps have been blocked since.

The ban has not softened on the app that mattered. The government has confirmed that the 2020 orders were neither interim nor time-bound, that they remain in force, and that no unblocking order has been issued for TikTok. A handful of other applications, including Xender, TanTan and Shein, have returned. TikTok has not.

Bilibili's hiring list reads as an acknowledgement of that. A company assembling regional operations across six continents' worth of cities, which omits the second-largest internet population in the world, has not overlooked it.

What India Gave Up And Got Back

The Indian ban is often discussed as a loss for Indian creators, and in the short term it was. Roughly 200 million users lost a platform overnight, and the creators among them lost their audiences with it.

What followed is the part worth remembering as Bilibili arrives. The vacuum was filled almost immediately by Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, both of which built their short-form products around the gap India's ban created. Domestic attempts largely failed. The beneficiaries were American.

That is the trade India made: a Chinese platform removed on security grounds, replaced by American platforms operating under the same commercial logic and subject to their own foreign jurisdiction. It is a real choice with real costs, not a straightforward win, and the Meta trial currently running in a California federal court is a reminder that the replacement platforms carry their own unresolved questions about what they do to young users.

The Question Bilibili Raises

For every other market on that hiring list, the calculation is live rather than settled.

Britain, Japan, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and the United States are about to host a Chinese long-form video platform with 376 million users, no identity verification at sign-up, moderation being built by AI, and a content culture formed under Chinese rules. The questions that consumed four years of argument about TikTok — where data sits, who can compel access to it, whose speech rules govern moderation — arrive again, with a different product and no established answer.

India will watch that argument from outside, having pre-empted it in 2020.