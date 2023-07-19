Another political scandal rocks Singapore, top leaders of Workers Party quit over 'inappropriate relationship'

Singapore, a nation with usually stable and drama-free politics, has been hit by yet another political controversy, as two senior members of the nation's largest opposition party quit after admitting to an inappropriate relationship.

As per Reuters, this is the third scandal to rock Singapore within a week.

With Perera quitting, of the total 93 lawmakers, the leading opposition party now only has eight lawmakers left in the parliament.

An 'inappropriate relationship'

The Worker's Party (WP), Singapore's largest opposition party, on Wednesday, said that member of Parliament Leon Perera and the party's youth wing president Nicole Seah have handed in their resignations after a video of the two was circulated on social media. In the video, the two were seen holding hands.

Party chief Pritam Singh as per Reuters told the press that Parera had been untruthful about the relationship when first asked back in 2020 - early 2021.

"This is unacceptable," he said.

He revealed that Seah had also denied the relationship when asked by party leaders.

"The Constitution of the Workers' Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore," said Singh.

As per AFP, 53-year-old Leon Perera, and 36-year-old Nicole Seah, who were part of the party's top decision-making body, are both married with children.

In the resignation letter, the two lawmakers have apologised to their families, constituents and the party.

Scandals that rocked Singapore politics recently

In the last one week, three scandals have rocked the nation's political landscape.

Just last week, the nation's transport minister S Iswaran was arrested in connection with a graft investigation. The controversy has also ensnared a billionaire hotel tycoon. While the nation's anti-graft body hasn't disclosed details of the investigation against Iswaran yet, the transport minister has been ordered to go on leave.

On Monday, two lawmakers, including Tan Chuan-Jin, the house speaker, quit because of an inappropriate relationship. All three controversial figures were members of Singapore's ruling party, the People's Action Party (PAP).

As per Reuters, both the Worker's Party and PAP have in the past sacked ministers over extramarital affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)

