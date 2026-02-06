/Another assassination attempt in Russia? Military general shot in Moscow

A Russian general was shot in an apartment building in Moscow on Friday (Feb 6) in the latest alleged assassination attempt of a top Russian military figure. According to officials, he was rushed to a hospital. General Vladimir Alekseyev, who has a senior role in Russia’s general staff, was shot by unidentified individuals who fled the scene, according to the Investigative Committee.

“The victim has been hospitalised,” the major crimes investigative agency said in a statement. It did not reveal details about the suspected perpetrator.

“Investigative actions and operational search measures are being carried out to identify the person or persons involved in committing the aforementioned crime,” Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement.

Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, several high-ranking officials of the Russian military have been killed. Kyiv has claimed responsibility for some of the assassinations.

Alekseyev, a career military officer, is the first deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff, according to his official biography. Previously, he oversaw intelligence operations during Russia’s intervention in Syria to support the ousted leader, Bashar al-Assad.

He was also dispatched by the Kremlin to hold talks with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin during his brief mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in 2023.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns for senior Russian military officials. Last month, a Russian court sentenced an Uzbek national to life imprisonment for the 2024 killing of Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biological defence forces.