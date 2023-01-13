Anger brews in Italy after Ireland introduces 'health warning labels' on wine, says it's 'terrifying'

Ireland decides to go ahead with putting a health warning on the label of beer, wine and spirits, which has caused anger in Italy. This plan aims to warn consumers about the risk of cancer and liver diseases linked to alcohol. The label will also include information on all the risks of drinking alcohol for pregnant women, Guardian reported.

The announcement was made public after it passed the deadline for the European Commission to oppose it. In June last year, Dublin informed the commission about its intention and did not receive any objection, from it during a six-month deadline period despite protests from producing countries including Italy and Spain.

Italy's biggest farmer's association, Coldiretti, described Ireland's plan as "terrifying" and claimed that it's "directly attacking" the country. It also noticed that Italy has been a key producer of wine, with over $15.17 billion (€14 billion) of annual revenues coming from abroad.

Coldiretti in a statement said, "The green light from the European Union for alarmist wine labels in Ireland represents a dangerous precedent as it risks opening the door to other legislation capable of negatively influencing consumer choices." It added, "It is completely improper to equate the excessive consumption of spirits, typical of the Nordic countries, to the moderate and conscious consumption of quality products with lower alcohol content, such as beer and wine."

Coldiretti's President Ettore Prandini said that while it's correct to protect the health of the citizens, but this decision criminalises products regardless of their quantities consumed.

Similarly, Luigi D'Eramo, an undersecretary of Italy's agricultural sector argued that wine and beer should not be compared to smoking and spirits. He said, "Wine is history, culture … an expression of our territories and is part of the Mediterranean diet. It is about quality and responsible consumption. The health warning plan is a dangerous precedent which, if followed by other countries, risks damaging a leading sector of our food and agriculture system."

