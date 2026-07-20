Keir Starmer on Monday (July 20) tendered his resignation as the prime minister of United Kingdom to King Charles III. Soon his successor, Andy Burnham was invited by the King and appointed the new prime minister of a new government. And as he became the seventh premier of the United Kingdom in a decade, he pledged to regain political stability and instigate major changes in the country.

“Britain needs to show the world that we can regain our stability once again,” Burnham said in his address to the media after arriving at his official home, 10 Downing Street in London.

“We have not been good enough and we need to be better,' her further said.

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The former Mayor of Greater Manchester said he was "fed up" with the country's revolving door of leadership, adding that it should serve as a moment for reflection and a renewed sense of purpose in British politics.

After Keir Starmer resigned on Monday, Burnham became seventh premier of the United Kingdom in a decade.

The earlier six prime minister were, David Cameron of the Conservative party who served from 11 May 2010 – 13 Jul 2016, Theresa May from 13 Jul 2016 – 24 Jul 2019 (3 years 11 days), Boris Johnson from 24 Jul 2019 – 6 Sep 2022 (3 years 44 days), Liz Truss from 6 Sep 2022 – 25 Oct 2022 (49 days), Rishi Sunak from 25 Oct 2022 – 5 Jul 2024 (about 1 year 8 months) and Keir Starmer of the Labour Party from 5 Jul 2024 – 20 July 2026.

Starmer was sworn in with a landslide margin

Starmer had announced his resignation on June 22 after spending less than two years in office. He became the sixth British prime minister to leave office in the last 10 years, a statistic that makes UK politics look less like a stable democracy. Speaking at a press briefing, Starmer said he had “heard the answer” from his party and accepted it “with good grace”. He said, “I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”

Starmer led the UK Labour Party to a landslide victory in general election held in July 2024, but severe economic struggles, unpopular welfare cuts, and a major political scandal regarding the appointment of Peter Mandelson led to his downfall