Andrew Tate coerced women into sexual acts: Report

British-American internet personality and former world kickboxing champion Andrew Tate coerced women into sexual acts, the BBC said in a report on Wednesday (August 23) citing prosecution files. The case file summary, which contains hundreds of pages of testimony and transcripts, includes an allegation of sexual violence which is said to have left one woman with eye and breast injuries.

And what Romanian prosecutors say are transcribed audio messages, Andrew's brother Tristan (former European kickboxing champion) appeared to say that he would "slave these b**ches." The file summary also included a reproduced text message in which Andrew appeared to claim leadership of the adult content business which prosecutors said was a human trafficking ring.

Physical violence and mental coercion

Earlier this year, prosecutors said in a statement that the Tate brothers recruited their alleged victims by misleading them about their romantic intentions, before transporting them to a house on the outskirts of Romania's capital city of Bucharest- where they were sexually exploited and forced to produce pornographic content through physical violence and mental coercion.

The report added that lawyers for the Tate brothers are expected to challenge the prosecution evidence in a pre-trial hearing later this month. In June, Romania's Organised Crime Unit formally charged the Tate brothers, along with two Romanian women, with human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.

Citing prosecutors, the report said that access to money made on the OnlyFans site was controlled by Georgiana Naghel, one of the two Romanian co-defendants. Prosecutors alleged that Naghel would pay the women (in OnlyFans videos) sums of money each month without revealing the total income they earned.

On content created on TikTok, the defendants took half of the income, and sometimes even more. The report also said that Naghel faces a charge of physically assaulting one victim - which she denies.

One of the witnesses said that fines of about 10 per cent were imposed by the defendants on the women performing online for even small infractions - such as staying too long on a break, or crying while live online. This led to one of the victims owing about $4,326 in debt.

The prosecutors' file also contains the transcriptions of audio messages from 2020 in which Tristan appeared to say that he did not want the women on sites like PornHub and OnlyFans to have access to their accounts.

Huge financial transfers

The file referred to financial transfers done by the Tate brothers, including $5 million allegedly transferred by Andrew into an online bank account under the heading "Rev Only Fans."

Prosecutors said that Andrew and Tristan do not appear to have income "from lawful activities", but that from 2018 onwards they acquired numerous properties, 15 of the rarest and most expensive cars, and jewellery $400,000 in cryptocurrency.

