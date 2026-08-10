/An Australian startup just raised $2 billion for AI infrastructure, with Nvidia backing it

A startup most people outside the industry have never heard of just raised two billion dollars in a single round, at a valuation above ten and a half billion, to build physical infrastructure. Nvidia is among the backers.

The Round

Firmus, an Australian AI infrastructure company, raised $2 billion in equity at a valuation exceeding $10.5 billion. Nvidia participated alongside other investors.

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The size of that round places it outside the normal venture capital range entirely. Two billion dollars in a single equity raise is the scale at which companies typically access public debt markets or strategic corporate investment, not private funding rounds — and it is being raised to build data centre capacity rather than to develop software.

The Pattern It Belongs To

Firmus is one instance of a broader shift. Global startup investment reached a record $510 billion in the first half of 2026, already exceeding the $440 billion invested across the whole of 2025, with nearly 40 AI startups reaching unicorn status in six months.

But the composition has changed as much as the volume. A growing share of that capital is not funding product development — it is funding buildings, power contracts, cooling systems and chips. AI's binding constraint is compute, and compute is a physical asset, so the money is flowing to whoever will build it.

That reframes what these rounds are. Traditional venture funding buys equity in a business that might scale at near-zero marginal cost. Infrastructure funding buys a share of an asset that has construction timelines, depreciation schedules and utility bills. The AI sector is increasingly doing the second while calling it the first.

The Nvidia Question

Nvidia's presence on the cap table is worth examining, because it fits an established pattern rather than being an isolated investment.

Nvidia committed $5 billion to Safe Superintelligence in late July, in a deal that gives the startup access to Nvidia's Vera Rubin systems and a tenfold increase in compute over twelve months. It is reportedly in talks to guarantee roughly $250 billion in lease and construction financing for OpenAI's Ohio data centre campus, with a parallel discussion covering up to $350 billion more for chip purchases.

In each case, capital supplied by Nvidia returns to Nvidia as hardware demand. That is not improper — vendor financing is long established in capital-intensive industries, and Nvidia has both the balance sheet and the strategic interest to fund the buyers when compute is the bottleneck.

But it concentrates risk in a particular way. A meaningful share of Nvidia's demand is now underwritten by Nvidia, and the value of those positions depends on the same AI boom that Nvidia's revenue depends on. When both sides of a transaction are exposed to the identical variable, a downturn does not arrive as one problem.

Why It Matters Now

The timing places this round in an unusually testing environment. More than $1.3 trillion was erased from the market value of the world's largest semiconductor companies in a handful of trading sessions in late July — Nvidia itself losing roughly $238 billion — driven not by falling demand but by investors questioning whether AI infrastructure spending will produce returns that justify it.

Combined 2026 capital expenditure from Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft is tracking toward roughly $740 billion, up about 77 per cent year-on-year. Meta has moved a $14 billion data centre off its own balance sheet to BlackRock-managed funds. Tesla and SpaceX have committed $16.8 billion to a chip factory that could eventually reach $119 billion.