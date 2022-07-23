An airport in Germany has requested passengers to carry colourful luggage

In what comes as a bizarre news, German tourists have been advised by the airport authorities to carry colourful luggage to the airports to curb the menace of lost luggage and avoid baggage handling chaos.

The authorities are of the view that carrying colourful luggage would make it easier for the airport attendants to locate as the swarm of black suitcases get harder and harder to differentiate.

Frankfurt Airport spokesperson Thomas Kirner was quoted as saying, “Many people travel with black suitcases on wheels which makes identifying them very time-intensive.”

According to Kirner, the number of suitcases that had been misplaced or not reached their owners had run into the four-figure mark, despite a decrease in cases the last weeks. Reportedly, there are approximately 2,000 suitcases lying around at the Frankfurt airport currently, waiting to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, Stefan Schulte, the head of the airport was of the view that the overwhelming majority of black suitcases in recent weeks has caused an array of difficulties to both airlines and the baggage handlers.

While the airport has suggested travellers add labels with their names and addresses on their luggage, the police have advised against the practice, terming it a security hazard.

The airport is facing troubles at a time when the passenger flow has still not reached the pre-pandemic levels. If the levels do rise, the airport will have difficulties as at the peak of the pandemic, the top hierarchy had announced mass layoffs with nearly 4,000 employees losing their job.

The German economy, especially the private sector is growing at its lowest currently. The government is expected to ring in a slew measures to give it a boost. Airports form a major part of the economy and thus, Frankfurt airport may have to rehire some of the fired employees to cope with the scale and not lose any more suitcases.

