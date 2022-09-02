Amtrak's 'one-word tweet' trend: Biden, NASA, Tendulkar, and more hop on

Several people think that Amtrak's tweet was an error made by an intern, while others think that it was a deliberate move made by the company to garner attention. Photograph:( New York Times )
A one-word tweet first posted by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team has started a trend that has attracted everyone's interest, including celebrities, popular publications and organisations. US President Joe Biden, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, NASA and even Deadpool have sent out one-word tweets that have raked up thousands of views and retweets.
Here is the Amtrak tweet:
trains— Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 1, 2022
The one-word tweet simply mentioning "trains" had more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 130,000 likes a few hours later. Several other leading brands and corporations started sending out similar tweets.
Joe Biden tweeted - democracy
democracy— President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2022
universe— NASA (@NASA) September 1, 2022
cricket— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022
radio— NPR (@NPR) September 1, 2022
deadpool— Deadpool (@Deadpool) September 1, 2022
