Amtrak's 'one-word tweet' trend: Biden, NASA, Tendulkar, and more hop on

A one-word tweet first posted by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team has started a trend that has attracted everyone's interest, including celebrities, popular publications and organisations. US President Joe Biden, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, NASA and even Deadpool have sent out one-word tweets that have raked up thousands of views and retweets.

Here is the Amtrak tweet:

The one-word tweet simply mentioning "trains" had more than 20,000 retweets and nearly 130,000 likes a few hours later. Several other leading brands and corporations started sending out similar tweets.

Joe Biden tweeted - democracy

Several people think that Amtrak's tweet was an error made by an intern, while others think that it was a deliberate move made by the company to garner attention.