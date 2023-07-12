Amtrak train derails near Washington DC's Union Station

A pair of Amtrak train cars on Tuesday morning derailed outside of Union Station in Washington DC. Fortunately, there were no significant injuries resulting from the incident, as confirmed by authorities, media reports said. Upon the derailment, passengers were safely taken off the train at L'Enfant Plaza station with the help of DC Fire and EMS personnel. They were then escorted to a nearby hotel for further assistance and accommodations.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 am within a tunnel near the entrance of Union Station.

The train involved was an incoming one from Norfolk. Despite the derailment, both train cars remained in an upright position, minimising the potential for additional harm. Response and Assessment Fire officials and medics quickly boarded the train to assess the situation. No serious injuries were reported among the passengers.

However, one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue. Impact on service Union Station serves as a vital hub in the region.