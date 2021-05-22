Amsterdam stabbings: No terror link seen, say police

Dutch police on Saturday ruled out terrorism angle in the spate of stabbing they were investigating. The stabbings caused one death and four injuries. A 29-year-old man was arrested in Amsterdam after the stabbing attack that took place late on Friday. The attack took place in the capital's museum quarter. There are many restaurants and bars in this area.

"The police is conducting an extensive investigation into the various incidents and the circumstances," Amsterdam police said in a statement.

"The investigation team led by the Public Prosecution Service is keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indications that there is a terrorist motive."

The Netherlands' terror threat level remained unchanged, as per broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

Police said they were initially called to a report of one stabbing, but "on the spot it became clear that four other stabbing incidents had taken place in the immediate vicinity, a total of five victims."

"One of the victims died on the spot, the four other victims were taken to hospital," police said.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and two medical helicopters landed in a park next to the famed Van Gogh museum and Rijksmuseum.

At the time of the stabbings, the restaurants in the area were closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Netherlands has suffered a number of terror attacks in past years including the stabbing of two US tourists at Amsterdam railway station in 2018 by an Afghan man who was later jailed.

But there has also been a recent rash of crime in the capital, including an armed robbery on a cash van in Amsterdam earlier this week in which a suspect was killed after a high-speed chase with police.

(With inputs from agencies)