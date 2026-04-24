For the first time in over two decade three aircraft carriers, along with hundreds of Navy aircraft and thousands of sailors and Marines have been deployed to the Middle East, according to US officials. The three US carriers are USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). Together they include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines.

US Central Command which coordinates American forces throughout the Middle East took to X on Thursday to write," For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time. Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines."

The announcement comes at a time when the US President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to give a timeline on when the Iran war could end.

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About the third Nimitz-class carrier deployed in the Middle East

The third aircraft carrier, the Nimitz-class USS George H.W. Bush was commissioned in 2009,

It is the newest of 10 Nimitz-class aircraft carriers in the US fleet

The carrier is almost 1,000 feet long

It can carry more than 80 aircraft and is powered by two nuclear reactors

The carrier has more than 5,500 sailors and air crew aboard

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that a deal with Iran will only be made when it is appropriate and good for the United States.

While Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday said that the US blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz is ‘ironclad’, and that a second aircraft carrier will be joining the blockade in the coming days.