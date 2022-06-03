Amid Ukraine war, Russia blames Germany for 'intensified remilitarisation'

As the Ukraine-Russia war entered its hundredth day, Russia said Germany "is set on course for intensified remilitarisation".

"How might this end? Alas, this is well known from history," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said referring to World War-II.

Also Read: Why Taiwan is booking airsoft guns

Russia said German rearmament would mean "further imbalance" and "further increased risks" taking into account the Two Plus Four Agreement on the final settlement with Germany dating back to September 12, 1990.

The Russian foreign ministry said it seeking to reduce mutual threats, however, it blamed Germany for "choosing a path of military and political escalation".

Germany recently declared it would buy 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in the backdrop of the Ukraine war for nearly $4.29 billion in a major policy shift.

Watch: Zelensky says Russia controls 20% of Ukraine

According to reports, Germany is set to boost its air capabilities. The US Army is already using 500 Chinooks in Europe as part of the NATO forces.

After President Vladimir Putin announced his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced increased defence spending and sought to inject $107.39 billion into Germany's armed forces.

The German Chancellor declared this week that his country would be supplying air defence system to Ukraine called the Iris-T system which he said is the "most modern system that Germany currently possesses".

The Chancellor added that it would "protect an entire major city from Russian airstrikes".

Germany is also set to supply radar systems to Ukraine, however, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock admitted that it could take months for arms to arrive in Kyiv.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.