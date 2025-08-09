/Amid Trump Putin meet over Ukraine, US Senator urges India to help end conflict

Amid US president Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreeing to meet to discuss Ukraine war in Alaska next Friday (Aug 15), US leaders see India as an important player in persuading Russia to end war in Ukraine and improve relations its relation with Moscow further.

Taking to micro-blogging site X US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote, "As I have been telling my friends in India, one of the most consequential things they could do to improve India-U.S. relations is to help President Trump end this bloodbath in Ukraine."

"India is the second largest purchaser of Putin's cheap oil -- the proceeds of which fuel his war machine,' he further said, as reported by news agency ANI.

He expressed hope that Indian Prime Minister in his recent phone call with the Russian President Putin emphasized the need to end the Ukraine war "justly, honorably and forever".

The US Senator speaking further instilled confidence in India of having influence in this matter and hoped it would be utilised "wisely" by India.

"I have always believed India has influence in this matter and I am hoping they will use it wisely," Graham said.

The remarks by Graham came on Friday (Aug 8) just after Prime Minister Modi spoke to Putin and said he had a "very good and detailed" conversation.