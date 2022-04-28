Amid Russian invasion, Ukraine experiences cyberattacks in key infrastructure

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

According to Ukraine's computer emergency team, Russian cyberattackers reportedly hit a power facility recently.

Reports claim Ukraine has been hit by a series of cyberattacks amid the war. The latest attack was reportedly carried out by Sandworm which reportedly has ties to Russia’s intelligence services, Ukraine said.

The Ukraine government agency said the hacking attack was set to be taken in two waves, although the malware had entered the power grid's management system but it did not cause any damage.

Also Read: China launched cyberattack against Ukraine before Russian invasion

Russia reportedly used the Industroyer2 malware. A similar attack had reportedly taken place in 2015 which had left Ukrainians without power.

Reports claim cyber hackers from around the world have joined Ukraine to wage a virtual war against Russia. Ahead of the invasion, Ukraine had said it had come under continuous cyberattack. Ukraine's government websites were apparently targeted by Russian "actors".

Watch: Biden warns of Russian cyberattacks on US businesses

Ukraine claimed the websites of cabinet ministers including the foreign ministry were targeted with banks and ministries coming under constant hacking attack. The Kremlin had however denied it had carried out any cyberattack on Ukraine's defence ministry and armed forces.

Ukraine had said two of its largest financial institutions were attacked by Russian hackers, however, Kremlin said it had nothing to do with it.

Microsoft had accused the Russian government hackers of carrying out cyber operations against Ukraine. The tech giant had said hacking and the military operations were being run in "tandem" by the Russian forces.

Watch WION LIVE Here