Amid rising China tensions, Taiwan kicks off local midterm elections

Millions of Taiwanese are ready to cast their votes as local midterm elections begin on Saturday, with President Tsai Ing-wen framing this as a message to the world about the island's determination to maintain its democracy amid escalating military tensions with China. For the local elections of mayors and chiefs, COVID-19 and crime are two important aspects.

With music blasting and campaign flags flapping, candidates in Taiwan's elections visit their districts to solicit votes.

Tsai during the election campaign focused on Chinese President Xi Jinping's unprecedented win for the third term in power.

The President said, "Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy."

Tensions between the countries rose when China carried out military drills in August to express anger and displeasure with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. The military drills continued, but on a smaller scale.

However, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Tsai, has been criticised for being unduly confrontational with China. The opposition party KMT has always supported having close connections with China, it vehemently rejects being pro-China.

KMT's chairman Eric Chu told his supporters, "We advocate being close to the United States, friendly with Japan and having peace with the mainland. Let Taiwan have a prosperous future of peaceful and stable development."

Due to term constraints, Tsai cannot run for president again after her term expires in 2024. Both DPP and KMT are supporting the idea of reducing the voting age from 20 to 18.

(With inputs from agencies)