'Sometimes even in families...': Bangladesh Army's 'working closely' message amid reports of rift with Muhammad Yunus

Amid reports of rift between Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus and the army, the country’s top army officers said they were working closely with the government to safeguard the nation’s interests. This comes after Yunus described Bangladesh as being in a ‘war-like situation’ following the ban on the Awami League's activities on May 12. Earlier, there were widespread speculation that Yunus may step down due to political tensions. However, Yunus' advisors clarified that he won't leave the post.

Addressing a press conference in Dhaka on Monday, director of the Military Operations Directorate (MOD) Brig Gen Md Nazim-ud-Daula said, “This is our country. Its welfare and sovereignty are deeply connected to all of us. If we want to keep this country safe, we have to do it ourselves. And if anything goes wrong, we are equally responsible for that too..We [military and government] are working together, and I firmly believe we will continue to do so even more effectively in the days ahead.”

'We follow the government's directives,' says Army

Urging media to not speculate on relations between military and government, Brig Gen Md Nazim-ud-Daula clarified that both are not at odds.

"I don't believe this issue has reached a point to warrant such criticism or speculation. The government and the Bangladesh Army are working in close coordination and complementing each other. We follow the government's directives. There is no reason to interpret it otherwise," The Daily Star quoted Md Nazim-ud-Daula as saying.

“Sometimes, even in families, there can be misunderstandings. Similarly, different stakeholders may express varying opinions in the course of running a country. But that does not mean there's division or conflict. Nothing of that sort has happened…”, he added.

On May 26, in meetings with leaders from 20 political parties at the state guesthouse Jamuna, Yunus highlighted both internal and external efforts aimed at destabilising the nation, stressing the need for unity and vigilance to safeguard the country's progress. Yunus asked everyone to be confident that he would not do anything that will put the country in danger. “I felt confident as we all sat together. If I fail to hold a fair election, I will feel guilty,” he added. Yunus reaffirmed his commitment to holding the election between December 2025 and June 2026.