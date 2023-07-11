Amid raging Ukraine war, 6-year-old gets heart transplanted from 4-year-old

A heart transplant was successfully carried out on a six-year-old girl in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv amidst the constant danger of Russian missiles, reported CNN. The procedure was reportedly carried out on Sunday (July 9) at Heart Institute of Ukraine's Ministry of Health. The operation lasted for three hours and the girl was given the heart of a four-year-old boy who was previously declared brain dead due to an aneurysm.

The institute has said that this is the first heart transplant in Ukraine which involves children so young.

“The operation was also unique in that both the donor and the recipient were very young children, and the transplant required more effort from the doctors,” it said, as quoted by CNN.

The team of doctors who performed the surgery was led by Dr Boris Todurov, who is the chief scientist of the Department of Surgical and Minimally Invasive Treatment.

In a Facebook post, Dr Todurov said that the procedure went "smoothly" and that the girl was intubated for two hours.



Watch | US Cluster Bombs for Ukraine: US President Joe Biden gives the green light | Russia-Ukraine War ×

“The operation went well, and the new heart is beating in the girl’s chest,” Oksana Dmytrieva, chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament’s subcommittee on modern medical technologies and transplantation development, said in an emotional post on Facebook. Boy's mother hears the heartbeat The images released by the institute showed the mother of the boy whose heart was donated standing by the bedside of the girl.

CNN reported that three more organs of the boy were donated to two other boys. The organs donated were two kidneys and a liver.

“Many thanks to the parents of the little angel, who made an extremely noble act in this extremely difficult time for the family! You are people with a big and kind heart!” Dmytrieva said as quoted by CNN.

“May the little angel rest in peace. And a speedy recovery to the patients who got a chance for a full life!”

Ukraine is currently at war with Russia which invaded the country in February last year. Many cities, including the capital Kyiv, have been bombarded by Russia.

Also Read | Russia launches air strike on Kyiv ahead of NATO summit

In Kyiv hospitals, if air-raid sirens begin blaring after an operation has commenced, it is not stopped. In case the air raid sirens are sounded before the commencement of an operation, the doctors wait for all clear before starting the procedure.

After sustained gains in the initial months of the Ukraine invasion, Russian forces have had to retreat from large swathes of land. Ukraine is being backed by the West, led by the US, which has poured millions and millions in humanitarian as well as military aid.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.