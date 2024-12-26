US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (Dec 25) that Miami-Dade county commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the ambassador to Panama. Describing him as “a fierce fighter for America First principles," the Republican said Cabrera has played a major role in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin – He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation’s interests in Panama!”

"In 2020, Kevin did an incredible job as my Florida State Director and, this year, advanced our MAGA Agenda as a Member of the RNC Platform Committee," Trump wrote.

The announcement came after Trump's threat to reassert the control of the United States over the Panama Canal. The US administered the canal for several decades and then handed it over to the Central American country in 1999.

'Thank You, President Trump'

After Trump's announcement, Cabrera released a statement saying, "As a first-generation American and the son of Cuban exiles, I am profoundly grateful for everything this country has given me."

"Thank you, President Trump, for this incredible honour. I am eager and energized to join your administration as the next ambassador to Panama," he wrote.

Before becoming the Miami-Dade county commissioner, Cabrera was the director of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in Florida.

In November 2024, Cabrera sponsored an initiative to recognize Hialeah's creation of President Donald J. Trump Avenue and the county commission approved it.

In his statement, Cabrera wrote, "I am committed to supporting President Trump's America First vision and will work tirelessly every day to uphold his bold approach to international diplomacy. Together, we will ensure that American strength, freedom, and leadership continue to shape a brighter future for all."

