Amid COVID-19 surge, Beijing imposes new restrictions during May Day holidays

As China battles the virus, state-run Global Times said Beijing will be suspending performance in entertainment venues including city tours and internet cafes during the May Day holidays.

The May Day holidays begin on Saturday as authorities in the capital said cinemas will be closed from April 30 to May 4.

The Chinese newspaper reported that nucleic acid test has to be taken by residents to stay in hotels amid tight supervision announced by authorities.

The city reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after health officials conducted nucleic acid tests in eleven districts in the capital.

The authorities had expanded testing with Beijing after the city reported increased COVID-19 cases. China has stuck to its "Covid zero" strategy while shutting down cities which have reported a few virus cases.

On Thursday, Chinese officials suspended flights in Guangzhou after a suspected case was detected in the airport. The country has been grappling with the Omicron wave with Shanghai being the worst-hit city.

Shanghai has been under lockdown for weeks amid food shortage as authorities have undertaken several rounds of virus testing even though virus curbs are being partially lifted.

Reports claim China has put several cities under partial lockdown amid virus flare-ups. The curbs have hit supply chain in Shanghai with goods piling up in warehouses amid a shortage of truckers.

