Amid Chinese assertiveness, Japan PM to meet EU Council chief to discuss Indo-Pacific region

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to meet European Council President Charles Michel on November 29 to discuss closer ties in the Indo-Pacific, reported Kyodo News citing government sources. As per the report, Kishida and Michel are expected to raise importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan strait and also increasing Chinese assertiveness in East and South China.

The European Union is already strengthening its commitment to Indo-Pacific region.

The meet between Michel and Kishida will take place in Japan. This will be Michel's first visit to Japan since he took office in December 2019. His Japan visit is taking place after the EU released its new Indo-Pacific strategy in September that includes bolstering relations with Taiwan amid repeated intrusions of Chinese military planes into the self-governed island`s air defense identification zone, said the Japanese news outlet.

Earlier this month, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen held talks with a European Parliament delegation during their historic first visit to the democratic island. Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan. China has also threatened that "Taiwan`s independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

(With inputs from agencies)